The announcement was made on the brand’s social media pages on the 4th of February, 2021.

The social media challenge tagged #EnergyInYourHustle had participants creatively showcase their everyday hustle with Amber Energy Drink.

Amber Energy In Your Hustle Challenge produce 3 winners

From over 1,000 creative entries, twenty entries were shortlisted and selected for an online voting process where the top three winners emerged. Fasanmi Afolabi placed first after receiving the highest number of engagements on his post while Chinaza Ezeani and Lotanna Odiyi placed second and third respectively.

The lucky winners, Fasanmi Afolabi, Chinaza Ezeani and Lotanna Odiyi were rewarded with N1,000,000, N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

L:R: Accountant, Amber Drinks Ltd, Olawale Amusiru; Ass. Head of Sales, Amber Drinks Ltd, Korede Omole; Amber Energy In Your Hustle Challenge winner, Lotanna Odiyi; Head of Sales, Amber Drinks Ltd,Temitope Adetiba and Legal Officer, Amber Drinks Ltd, Oladunni Ajayi at the Amber Energy In Your Hustle Challenge prize presentation in Lagos.

Speaking on the announcement of winners, the General Manager of Amber Drinks Ltd, Lola remarked,

“We created this challenge to support Nigerians by providing them with resources they need to expand their hustles and launch them into the global limelight. Everyone who participated in this challenge is a winner and in no time their hustles will be recognised and applauded.”

Amber Energy In Your Hustle Challenge produce 3 winners

Amber Energy Drink will continue to support Nigerians by empowering them with resources to help take their hustles to the next level.

*This is a featured post.