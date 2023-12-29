6 confirm dead, 16 injured in road accident in Gombe - FRSC

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Felix Theman, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday. Theman said that the lone accident, which involved a trailer conveying 27 cows, also caused injuries on 16 other persons.

He said that the trailer driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.

“The crash that happened this morning was a lone crash involving a trailer carrying 27 cows; the crash occurred on Abacha Road, Jekadefari,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sector commander said that the dead bodies had been taken to a mortuary in Gombe while the injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention. Theman said that the trailer driver used a road not meant for trailers, as the state government had banned heavy duty vehicles from plying the road.