RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 drivers jailed 2 years each for stealing goats

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced two drivers to two years imprisonment for stealing two goats belonging to a police officer.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

The drivers, Abdulrohomod Mohammed, 22, Umar Ibrahim, pleaded guilty to stealing the two goats.

Recommended articles

A panel of two magistrates, Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, gave the convicts an option of N30,000 fine each.

They also ordered the convicts to pay N40,000 as compensation to the complainants.

They held that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on May 29 at the Anglo-Jos Police station by the complainants, one Insp Chris Henry of Plateau state Police Command.

The prosecutor said that the convicts trespassed into the officer’s house while he was in church and stole the two goats valued at N85,000 .

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section, 59, 333 and 273 of Plateau Penal Code Law.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Barkindo’s death a huge loss to Nigeria — Orji Kalu

Barkindo’s death a huge loss to Nigeria — Orji Kalu

No Corps member was raped in Akwa Ibom - NYSC

No Corps member was raped in Akwa Ibom - NYSC

Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Pulse List: Popular Nigerians in Kuje Prison

Pulse List: Popular Nigerians in Kuje Prison

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

Osun 2022: Buhari presents APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola

Osun 2022: Buhari presents APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola

CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 10.4m – INEC

CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 10.4m – INEC

Trending

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Any woman who uses sex toy can cheat on you - Charlotte Oduro warns men

Counselor Charlotte Oduro