1 killed, another injured in Lagos APC LG election primaries

The election, which held at Ajumoni school village of Ibe on Saturday, May 29, 2021, was disrupted when fights broke out between two factions of the party in the area.

Apart from the victim, who was killed in the fight, another person was reportedly injured.

Due to the elections, there have been heavy police and military presence all over the state to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, a former Deputy Governor and APC chieftain, had urged contestants in the primary elections to shun every form of violence in order to have the peaceful atmosphere needed for the conduct of the election.