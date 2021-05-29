RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 killed, another injured in Lagos APC LG election primaries

Authors:

bayo wahab

One person has been killed in Oshodi-Isolo area of Lagos as the APC Local Government election primaries hold across the state.

One person killed in Oshodi-Isolo area of Lagos as APC Local Government election primaries hold across the state.
One person killed in Oshodi-Isolo area of Lagos as APC Local Government election primaries hold across the state. Pulse Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress’ councillorship and chairmanship election primaries in the Oshodi/Isolo Local Government area of Lagos State has been marred with violence as one person was reportedly killed.

Recommended articles

The election, which held at Ajumoni school village of Ibe on Saturday, May 29, 2021, was disrupted when fights broke out between two factions of the party in the area.

Apart from the victim, who was killed in the fight, another person was reportedly injured.

Due to the elections, there have been heavy police and military presence all over the state to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, a former Deputy Governor and APC chieftain, had urged contestants in the primary elections to shun every form of violence in order to have the peaceful atmosphere needed for the conduct of the election.

In a statement on Friday, the former deputy governor appealed to contestants in the elections to see one another as brothers and sisters.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Pulse List: 10 Nigerian celebrities who secretly got married

7 things to know about new Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya