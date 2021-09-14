The governor signed the Anti-Grazing Bill into law last month in line with the resolution of other governors in the south to outlaw open grazing across the region due to security concerns.

The governors have expressed concerns that the practice has enabled the incursion of armed herders and criminal bandits into the south, escalating insecurity widespread across the country.

Akeredolu said on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 signing the law is testament to his administration's commitment towards protecting the lives of the people of Ondo 'at any cost'.

He stressed that the law is not targeted at anyone, and urged all concerned to obey the laws of the land.

The governor said herders willing to accept the new ranching arrangement will be trained by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

"What we are saying is that your herds cannot keep destroying our crops. The FAO has come and we have discussed it," he said.

The 65-year-old also cautioned that those not happy with the law could try to stir trouble in the state, but that his government is capable of maintaining order.

"Some people are not pleased with us. We are ready to stand by it and face whatever it will cost us. Pray for us.

"Amotekun and the anti-open grazing law are not pleasing to some people and they are gathering together, planning evil. Pray for us. Their evil will not work," he told Pastor Jacob Asubiojo of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry who visited him on Tuesday.