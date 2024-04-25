Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State LP Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government had on Wednesday unveiled the distribution of food packs to 500,000 households under its Eko Cares social intervention programme.

Reacting, Odesanya called on Sanwo-Olu to rather focus on building infrastructure and empowering vulnerable residents to be self-reliant.

“We keep wondering why the APC government is fond of giving people fish rather than teaching the people how to fish. How many Lagos residents will benefit from these food packs?

“A cursory indicator of the population of the entire Lagos State shows that the smallest local government area in the State has well over one million poor and vulnerable households.

“Why can’t the APC government provide infrastructure that will enable families to purchase their food on their own or will it be palliatives forever?

“Labour Party wants to know how these food packs will be distributed and those that will benefit,” the LP spokesperson said.

Odesanya advised Sanwo-Olu to embark on infrastructural development that would add value to the lives of the people.

“Labour Party would rather desire that the Lagos State Government make remarkable progress in generating its own power/electricity with the vast resources at its disposal.

“This food pack distribution is not only susceptible to corrupt tendencies but is a limited time measure.