ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odesanya advised Sanwo-Olu to embark on infrastructural development that would add value to the lives of the people.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State [PM News Nigeria]
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State [PM News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State LP Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya made the call in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government had on Wednesday unveiled the distribution of food packs to 500,000 households under its Eko Cares social intervention programme.

Reacting, Odesanya called on Sanwo-Olu to rather focus on building infrastructure and empowering vulnerable residents to be self-reliant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We keep wondering why the APC government is fond of giving people fish rather than teaching the people how to fish. How many Lagos residents will benefit from these food packs?

“A cursory indicator of the population of the entire Lagos State shows that the smallest local government area in the State has well over one million poor and vulnerable households.

“Why can’t the APC government provide infrastructure that will enable families to purchase their food on their own or will it be palliatives forever?

“Labour Party wants to know how these food packs will be distributed and those that will benefit,” the LP spokesperson said.

Odesanya advised Sanwo-Olu to embark on infrastructural development that would add value to the lives of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Labour Party would rather desire that the Lagos State Government make remarkable progress in generating its own power/electricity with the vast resources at its disposal.

“This food pack distribution is not only susceptible to corrupt tendencies but is a limited time measure.

“Lagos Labour Party disagrees that food pack distribution is the only social intervention programme that is available for the citizens,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Ikoyi prison controller in trouble for disobeying court order on convict's whereabouts

Ikoyi prison controller in trouble for disobeying court order on convict's whereabouts

How non-communicable diseases kill most productive population – WHO expert

How non-communicable diseases kill most productive population – WHO expert

Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology enhances student support services for 2024

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology enhances student support services for 2024

UK commits £1bn to global fund against malaria in Nigeria from 2024-2026

UK commits £1bn to global fund against malaria in Nigeria from 2024-2026

Court nullifies arrest warrant for Fubara’s chief of staff, Ehie

Court nullifies arrest warrant for Fubara’s chief of staff, Ehie

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian soldiers (image used for illustrative purpose) [DHQ]

Soldiers catch their fellow soldiers stealing cables at Dangote Refinery

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Yahaya Bello [Punch/X]

EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison

Men of the Nigerian Army

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation