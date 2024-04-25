ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor advised those placed in positions of authority to be firmly committed to doing the right thing.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu said this at the opening of a two-day National Anti-Corruption Colloquium tagged: ‘TAC’24: Transparency – Accountability – Compliance on Thursday in Lagos.

The colloquium with the theme: “Strong Will in Implementing Anti-Corruption Measures in the Public Sector” was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also called for value reorientation and concerted effort by citizens to curb the menace of corruption.

According to him, to achieve significant improvement in all spheres of our national endeavours, particularly the economic and social well-being of the people, corruption must be eliminated or drastically reduced.

Sanwo-Olu advised those placed in positions of authority to be firmly committed to doing the right thing, including the judicious application of resources entrusted in their care.

“This is in the best interest of the people and line with relevant provisions of the law and other extant regulations.

“We must not be paying lip service to the fight against corruption, but ensure that whoever commits the offence is made to face the consequence under the law, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Also, citizens should be responsible to their duties, which includes filing of taxes as and when due ,which in essence, helps to check corruption, ” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also urged governments to fight corruption through the taxation system. He said: “Tax filing gives the financial history of an individual because it shows one’s income and expenditure, thereby curbing corruption.

“This makes the system transparent because what you do not own, cannot be spent.”

In his welcome address, Rep. Kayode Akiolu, Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, said for Nigeria to thrive and rise to its full height, corruption must be brought to its knees. According to him, the dysfunctions in the society are all symptoms of corruption.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck to eliminate the shackles of corruption in our society or reduce it to the barest minimum so that citizens can benefit from the enormous potential of the country.”

In his goodwill message, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, described corruption as a very big disease, saying it had eaten deeply into the economic fabric of the country.

Represented by the Opeluwa of Lagos, Chief AbdulLateef Ajose, the traditional ruler urged those entrusted to serve not to enrich themselves, but to serve judiciously and with the fear of God.

“If we cannot stop corruption, we can never get to where we are supposed to be as a nation.

“Therefore, let us join hands to fight corruption so that we can enjoy the commonwealth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

