We’ll find money to pay you, Saraki tells protesting NASS workers

Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured National Assembly workers of the speedy payment of their salaries and allowances.

Saraki said this while addressing protesting workers at the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Protesting civil servants had grounded legislative activities at the National Assembly due to the non-payment of their entitlement running into several months.

Pleas by the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to prevent the protest fell on deaf ears as hundreds of workers denied lawmakers access into both chambers.

The protest which lasted for about five hours had workers chanting solidarity songs and booing lawmakers who had come for plenary.

Addressing the workers, Saraki pleaded with the workers adding that they would source funds to pay their allowances.

“Let me make a commitment on behalf of the entire leadership of the National Assembly that we are all on the same side,” Saraki said. “It is our interest to be sure good and mental condition of service and better working environment and we are fully committed to this. We will work tirelessly to make sure the conditions you have listed are met.

“What I am committing to you alongside the leadership is that we must find money to ensure the implementation of your demand. But for us to find a solution, we must be able to sit down and hold a meeting. We want you to be paid but we must be able to sit down and discuss with the management on how to go about this. You should give us time to hold a meeting.

“If you allow us, the report on the condition of service will be considered immediately by the two chambers so that we can pass that immediately. We want to meet with you and communicate to you on the way forward but for that to happen, we must be able to sit,” he pleaded.

But this did not go down well with the workers who chanted “No alert, no sitting”, forcing the Senate President to end his speech.

The workers say they would continue with the protest until all their demands are met.