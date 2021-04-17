We didn’t authorise building of mosque beside church- Kwara Govt

KPPA General Manager, Mr Sikiru Oyinloye, who disclosed this on Saturday at a news conference in Ilorin, denied the involvement of the agency in the construction of the Ummul Khairah Memorial Central Mosque in the area.

He said that the owners of the mosque and church had a mutual agreement that both worship centres should operate side-by-side.

The general manager explained that the initial approval that was granted to the owner of the mosque was for a business mall before it was converted to a mosque.

According to him, there are guidelines that are followed before an approval can be granted for the construction of a worship centre.

He stated that both parties later came to KPPA office “to inform us that a Memorandom of Understanding has been reached that the two worship centres should be allowed to coexist side-by-side without hindrance from either side.

Meanwhile, the General Manager has announced that KPPA has commenced the massive demolition of illegal structures in the state.

He said that shops in two different locations on Fate Road and Lower Sabo Line, both in the Ilorin metropolis, have been demolished because they were awarded Certificate of Temporary Occupancy (CTO).

According to Oyinloye, the CTO “implies that such buildings or shops can be demolished anytime by the authority after serving the occupier a seven-day notice to vacate.

“As at the time they were presented with the CTO document by the Kwara State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, they were also given prototype of what to construct.

“It is mandatory for all land owners to approach the KPPA for advice before erecting any structure on their land.

He said the affected shops have earlier been marked for demolition, saying that they were built on places which government reserved for electricity poles, road setbacks, walkways and other public uses.