Tinubu appoints Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia to chair student loan fund
The national education loan fund would handle disbursement under the student loan programme of the Tinubu administration.
Recommended articles
The news of Ovia's appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, April 26, 2024.
“Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.
“He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana,” the statement partly read.
The NELFund would handle disbursement under the National Student Loan Programme of the Tinubu administration.
Ajuri noted that the student loan programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.
He said the NELFund, as the implementing institution of the student loan programme, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.
“The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds and of ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century,” the statement added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng