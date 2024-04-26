Tinubu appoints Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia to chair student loan fund

The news of Ovia's appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

“Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

“He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana,” the statement partly read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NELFund would handle disbursement under the National Student Loan Programme of the Tinubu administration.

Ajuri noted that the student loan programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

He said the NELFund, as the implementing institution of the student loan programme, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.

ALSO READ: Tinubu signs amended student loan bill into law