As Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello seeks a second term in office, Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, has gone on his knees to plead with the people of Kogi to forgive Bello for all his sins.

While speaking during a rally organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, the state capital, El-Rufai appealed to voters to forgive the incumbent governor of all his sins.

Kogi will on Saturday, November 16, 2019, hold its governorship election.

The forthcoming governorship election is expected to be a close contest between incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC and Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).