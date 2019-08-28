Suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume, says he has lost his manhood may be unable to make love to any of his four wives if released.

Wadume, who has been undergoing interrogation since his re-arrest in Kano, claims that a bullet had hit his scrotum during the incident in which led to the death of three policemen

The cops and a civilian were allegedly killed by soldiers.

According to the Nation, Wadume who has four wives, expressed concerns his penis "no longer erects".

The 34-year-old has four children with two of his wives.

“The other two are yet to conceive,” Wadume announced.

Narrating his experience, he said: “I was arrested by the police in Ibi on August 7. The police said I am a kidnapper and they handcuffed my hands and legs.

“On our way, we passed through an army checkpoint and after identification, they allowed us to go. We passed the second checkpoint which had mobile policemen and they also allowed us to pass.

“At the third checkpoint, we wasted a little time but they allowed us to go after the policemen told them they were detectives on assignment.

“Five minutes after we left that point, an army patrol vehicle started shooting at us. Our vehicle got hit, summersaulted severally times and crashed.

“When the bus stopped, all of us came out alive, except for bullet wounds. A bullet hit part of my scrotum.

“When I ran to my uncle in Kano state, he called a doctor to treat the bullet wound that affected my private part.

“It is possible, I cannot use it (manhood) again because of the damage and I have discovered that when I wake up in the morning these days, I no longer have erection.”

Police sources are, however, not satisfied with some of Wadume's revelations.

“Wadume is giving a lot of information, and most of his revelations are true. But as a criminal, some of his information are half-truth,” a source was quoted to have said.

There are also concerns that Wadume's revelations might have affected and delayed submission of the report of the probe panel constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on the prompting of the president.

Earlier, Wadume alleged that he recieved N13 million from the ruling All Progressives Congress to prosecute the 2019 presidential election.

The APC has, however, refuted Wadume's claims.