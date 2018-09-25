U.S. woos young Nigerians to study in its 47,000 institutions

Pulse.ng logo
Boll, who made the disclosure in Lagos at the 19th Annual Education USA Career, Colleges and Universities Fair, said young Nigerians would benefit immensely from studying in U.S.

The Branch Chief EducationUSA, Dr Alfred Boll, on Tuesday said about 47,000 U.S.-accredited educational institutions have expressed willingness to admit more young Nigerians.

The official of the U.S. Department of State said it was imperative for young Nigerians to take advantage of the many educational development options that the institutions were currently offering.

Let me say that promoting international education is of great importance to the United States. Here we have so many excellent colleges and universities for young Nigerians to choose from.

“EducationUSA is committed to supporting the increasing number of African students who are interested in studying in the United States.

“So, we want young Nigerians to come to study in the 47, 000 US accredited educational Colleges and universities that are really waiting to admit them,” he said.

According to Boll,  the goal of the U.S. and the institution is to help Nigerian international students find the institutions that best suit each student.

He said his home government also strongly believe that when young Nigerians study in the US “they would be exposed to the world”.

Boll urged participants at the fair, especially secondary school students, to begin to look at the options of studying in internationally recognised institutions like those in the U.S.

“We are equipping the next generation of world leaders with the tools they need to build stable economic, promote democracy and the rule of law, and create positive social change in their communities for a safely, more prosperous world.

We will continue to focus on individual successes. So, for young Nigerians, we hope that that you make the right choice from this fair,“ he said.

Mr Russell Brooks, the new Consul-General of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, said the US Mission in Nigeria was committed to supporting the development of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Brooks said it was the U.S. government’s top priority to support the overall development of Nigeria, adding that the nation’s educational development was one of the targeted areas.

According to him, EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 425 international students advising centres in more than 175 countries.

The Fair, attended by 300 Nigerian students from different schools, afforded students and parents opportunities to interact with representatives of the visiting U.S. educational institutions.

