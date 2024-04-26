We must continue to support President Tinubu - Ododo tells Kogi residents

Ododo made the call on Friday in Lokoja while unveiling security vehicles to enhance the efficiency of community policing in all local government areas in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governor unveiled 105 vehicles and 42 Motorcycles to be distributed to the 21 Local Government Areas of the state for security surveillance.

“We must continue to support Mr President and remain united behind his policies and programmes as he works hard to fix our immediate challenges.

“We must, as patriotic Nigerians, avoid any act capable of causing any breach of peace and security in the state.

“With that, nothing, not even the antics of unpatriotic noise makers and sponsors of criminals will deter us in our efforts to keep our state safe and to make it more attractive for investors and legitimate businesses from all over the world.

“As a government, we are in total support of Mr President in his determination to take the fight to the terrorists in all parts of the county as we have seen in recent times with the onslaught to degrade cells of bandits and terrorists across Nigeria.”

The governor said President Tinubu was aware of the strategic implications of any breach of security in Kogi as a gateway state to the North and the South.

”This is why he is giving us all the support required to ensure the security of lives and property in all corners of the state.

“This new addition to our security masterplan will involve all security agencies feeding from the credible intelligence and direct community engagement with our people in the farms, markets, homes and every part of the community to ensure that our people are safe to engage in legitimate economic activities.

“Our efforts to guarantee food security by feeding our people and producing for other states in the country is tied to the security of lives and property and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

“Therefore, our renewed onslaught against criminals in the state will be operational in all communities with the ability to provide 24-hour response by a joint team of vigilante service men and conventional security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering and shorter response time to distress calls as a model for community policing in Nigeria,” Ododo said.