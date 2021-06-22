ECOWAS court stops FG from punishing Nigerians disobeying Twitter suspension

The government on June 4, 2021 announced the indefinite suspension of the American social networking service, alleging that it was being used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

Many Nigerians have avoided the ban by using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to hide their location, an act the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, initially said would attract legal action.

The ECOWAS court in a ruling on Tuesday, June 22 said the government must suspend any action against Nigerians, pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed before it by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians.

"Any interference with Twitter is viewed as inference with human rights, and that will violate human rights," the court said.

The court said it has jurisdiction to hear the case, and that the application will be treated expeditiously, with hearing on the substantive suit adjourned till July 6.

The suit argues that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and that the Nigerian government is trampling on the rights of Nigerians with the suspension.

"The suspension has seriously undermined the ability of Nigerians and other people in the country to freely express themselves in a democracy, and undermined the ability of journalists, media houses, broadcast stations, and other people to freely carry out their professional duties," the applicants said.

Many critics, including foreign governments, have strongly opposed the suspension as a violation of the rights of Nigerians, but the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has doubled down on its position.

The suspension was announced just days after Twitter deleted a tweet from the president's official account after it was deemed to have violated its rules.

The tweet had been widely reported by Nigerians as harmful after the president appeared to threaten separatist agitators in the south east region with a repeat of the civil war that killed millions between 1967 and 1970.

FG, Twitter working on lifting suspension

The government announced earlier on Tuesday that a six-member committee has been set up to dialogue with Twitter to reach a resolution on the impasse.

The committee is chaired by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who has insisted that Twitter must register as a business in Nigeria - one of many conditions to meet before lifting the suspension.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has also been directed to immediately commence the process of licensing all over-the-top media service and social media operations in the country.