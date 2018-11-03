Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs certificate, and other stories

Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week

The Army's treatment of Shia Muslims in the country gained worldwide attention this week for a whole lot of reasons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other stories play President Buhari being presented with an attestation certificate by WAEC registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, at the Presidential Villa on Friday, November 2, 2018 (Bayo Omoboriowo)

In its continued agitation for the release of its spiritual leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called Shiites, were killed in clashes with the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

A previous clash on Saturday, October 27, where the Army accused Shiite protesters of attacking a convoy carrying ammunitions, resulted in the death of three people, with a couple of soldiers also wounded.

The protesters returned on Monday, October 29 and got involved in another clash with the Army and the Police. While the Army reported that another three Shiites were killed, the Shia sect claimed around 50 were killed by troops.

Police cracks down on Shiites protester demanding El-Zakzaky's release play Shiite protesters have regularly clashed with security agencies over the past three years (Twitter/@GbemiDennis)

 

The killings were largely condemned by many Nigerians and local and international human rights groups who protested that soldiers should not have employed lethal methods to deal with the protesters.

However, in an apparent bid to defend itself against the accusations, the Army took to its official Twitter account (@HQNigerianArmy) to post a video of United States president, Donald Trump, endorsing lethal methods under similar circumstances that the US Army might be about to face. The video was later deleted.

ALSO READ: How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeria

Buhari puts WAEC scandal to rest?

Controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari's academic qualification to contest in the 2019 presidential election took a dramatic turn this week when he was presented with an attestation/statement of result by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) authorities on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the president paid a condolence visit to Kaduna State in the wake of a series of violence that claimed more than 80 lives in the state over the past two weeks.

He vowed to catch and severely punish the culprits responsible for the spate of violence, and warned the Nigeria Police Force to be on its toes to prevent similar violence across the country.

More Ganduje bribery videos

Ganduje shuns panel probing bribery allegations, videos play Governor Ganduje is under public scrutiny amid bribery allegations (Leadership)
 

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, was invited by the state's House of Assembly panel investigating bribery allegations against him in light of videos that have emerged where he was caught receiving dollar notes from a contractor.

Two more videos were released this week to further put pressure on the governor to resign or risk impeachment.

Even though he was directed to appear before the committee on Firday, November 2, he failed to show up but sent the state's Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, to represent him.

While addressing the committee, Garba said the allegations against the governor are false. He also dismissed the videos as doctored.

In other news...

Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Lagos governorship election, picked Haleemat Busari, a lawyer, as his running mate for next year's polls.

Haleemat Busari play Haleemat Busari (Twitter/@jimiagbaje)

 

Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun West - PDP) was granted bail after he was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja, to face allegations of examination malpractice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged that its a political witchhunt.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on a planned indefinite strike scheduled to commence on November 6. The union insisted the strike will go on as planned as it continues to battle the federal government over the implementation of a new national minimum wage.

The representative of the Ekiti Southwest II in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Micheal Adedeji, died on Monday, just days after he was attacked by gunmen in the state.

Former Minister of Works and Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih, died at the age of 85 at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandalbullet
3 All you need to know about Nigeria's latest Minimum Wage controversybullet

Related Articles

PDP insists that Buhari has no school certificate
Fayose speaks on presentation of attestation of result to Buhari
Past government abandoned 800 containers of power equipment - Information Minister
WAEC lists 6 things you need to get before you can be given an attestation of result
Again, Tinubu visits President Buhari at Aso Rock
WAEC accused of manufacturing result for Buhari
Kwara Commumity urges Buhari to immortalise Gen. Bamigboye
APC women lament failure to emerge in party primaries
WAEC presents certificate to Buhari
Nigerians in diaspora elect Sowore as President in mock online election

Local

The 2017 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair
Lagos Trade Fair: Only 1 functional bank ATM on Day 2
Red Cross Society Nigeria
Blood: Nigeria needs 2m pints yearly for emergencies - Red Cross
Senate urges FG to raise investigative panel on missing Army general
Remains of retired Maj.-Gen. Alkali buried in Abuja
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed
Past government abandoned 800 containers of power equipment - Information Minister
X
Advertisement