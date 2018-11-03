Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week

news

In its continued agitation for the release of its spiritual leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called Shiites, were killed in clashes with the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

A previous clash on Saturday, October 27, where the Army accused Shiite protesters of attacking a convoy carrying ammunitions, resulted in the death of three people , with a couple of soldiers also wounded.

The protesters returned on Monday, October 29 and got involved in another clash with the Army and the Police. While the Army reported that another three Shiites were killed, the Shia sect claimed around 50 were killed by troops .

The killings were largely condemned by many Nigerians and local and international human rights groups who protested that soldiers should not have employed lethal methods to deal with the protesters.

However, in an apparent bid to defend itself against the accusations, the Army took to its official Twitter account (@HQNigerianArmy) to post a video of United States president, Donald Trump, endorsing lethal methods under similar circumstances that the US Army might be about to face. The video was later deleted.

Buhari puts WAEC scandal to rest?

Controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari's academic qualification to contest in the 2019 presidential election took a dramatic turn this week when he was presented with an attestation/statement of result by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) authorities on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the president paid a condolence visit to Kaduna State in the wake of a series of violence that claimed more than 80 lives in the state over the past two weeks.

He vowed to catch and severely punish the culprits responsible for the spate of violence, and warned the Nigeria Police Force to be on its toes to prevent similar violence across the country .

More Ganduje bribery videos

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, was invited by the state's House of Assembly panel investigating bribery allegations against him in light of videos that have emerged where he was caught receiving dollar notes from a contractor.

Two more videos were released this week to further put pressure on the governor to resign or risk impeachment.

Even though he was directed to appear before the committee on Firday, November 2, he failed to show up but sent the state's Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, to represent him.

While addressing the committee, Garba said the allegations against the governor are false . He also dismissed the videos as doctored.

In other news...

Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Lagos governorship election, picked Haleemat Busari, a lawyer, as his running mate for next year's polls .

Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun West - PDP) was granted bail after he was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja, to face allegations of examination malpractice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged that its a political witchhunt.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on a planned indefinite strike scheduled to commence on November 6. The union insisted the strike will go on as planned as it continues to battle the federal government over the implementation of a new national minimum wage .

The representative of the Ekiti Southwest II in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Micheal Adedeji, died on Monday, just days after he was attacked by gunmen in the state.