Sanwo-Olu charges public servants to be selfless, dedicated to service

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the Service of Praises organised in honour of Mrs Yetunde Odejayi who retired as Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, advised public servants to do their best at whatever role they are given.

"Stop looking at negative sides, focus on positives and do all within your power to make the system better, rather than complaining.

"Also, Permanent Secretaries should endeavor to do well and perform diligently at whatever roles they are given," he said.

Sanwo-Olu described Odejayi as a resourceful, dutiful, and dedicated officer.

He commended her for the good service she rendered during her time in the State Public Service.

"You have no doubt sacrificed your time and leisure to contribute diligently to all the MDAs you have served.

"And this has contributed to sustaining the good reputation of the Lagos State Public Service as the most effective and efficient among its peers.

"We pray that you will continue to experience and live a prosperous life in good health," Sanwo-Olu prayed.

Similarly, the former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Mrs Idiat Adebule, described Odejayi as a professional per excellence and an administrator of repute.

"She is very dedicated, committed and passionate about the welfare of others.

"I advise other permanent secretaries and officers to be dedicated to their duties and be passionate about what they do.

"I urge the permanent secretaries to pay more attention to those under them and mentor them accordingly," she said.

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunla, applauded Odejayi for her positive impact, honesty, accountability, and good governance.

The wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described Odejayi as a seasoned thoroughbred and an exemplary public officer, who exhibited rare courage and competence throughout her service year.

"She is a highly diligent public servant who mentored and inspired hope and confidence in other officers.

"I pray that as you retire, Almighty God shall strengthen and preserve you, so that we can continue to draw from your deep well of knowledge and experience," she said.

Rev. Adewale Adedeji, from the Methodist Church, Abeokuta, Ogun, in his sermon, enjoined the people to be thankful for God's faithfulness and mercies.

Adedeji urged everyone to always give thanks to God, irrespective of status.

"Always give thanks to God for the gift of life, good health and all He has done and will continue to do," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among dignitaries at the event were: Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Secretary to the State government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, wife of the former governor of Lagos, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande.