The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu has disclosed that President Buhari, during the engagements, will emphasize that Nigeria is open for business and increasingly becoming the next investment destination of choice in Africa.

He stated that the President would participate in a plenary session on Wednesday in which President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville would discuss ‘‘What’s next for Africa?

Garba, however further revealed that the African leaders would also discuss; ”How will investment and trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?’’

”The session, at the annual investment forum to discuss trends in the world economy and investment environment, will provide an opportunity for the Nigerian leader to highlight the importance of public and private organisations to work together to grow economies that create a prosperous society for all.

”He will also discuss what his government is doing to ensure that majority of Nigerian citizens have an acceptable standard of living”.

President Buhari had on Tuesday attended a session in which His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India delivered a special address.

Pulse also recall that at the end of the summit, Buhari will on Saturday, Nov. 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

The President is accompanied by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

Also on the entourage are; Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Communications, Ibrahim Pantami.

Others include the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari