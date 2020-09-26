The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of some officers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who attacked Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy.

Pulse had earlier reported that death toll from the attack has risen to 30 as 12 bodies of policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia, and nine civilians were found.

The governor’s convoy was attacked on Friday, between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum's convoy attacked again by Boko Haram terrorists. (Insight Media).

In a statement on Saturday, Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state said eight policemen and three other members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed.

Okon added that added that 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said, “On 25th September, 2020, about 12pm, the security convoy who were heading to Baga in respect of Government’s effort to relocate indigenes of Baga to their ancestral home came under heavy gun attack by Armed Men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists a few Kilometers from Cross Kauwa.

“In the ensuing gunfight, however, casualties were recorded on both sides. Unfortunately, eight Policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price

“Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

Quoting the state Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi, Okon added that “the Force will not relent in providing the needed security for the good citizens of Borno State at all times.”

Friday’s incident was the second time Boko Haram terrorists would attack Governor Zulum’s convoy.

In July, the governor’s convoy narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.