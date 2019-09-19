Police operatives in River State have arrested a suspect allegedly responsible for the killings of women in River State.

The police said the alleged serial killer, Gracious David West was arrested on Thursday, September 19, 2019, along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

According to the police, David, 26, is a member of the Degbam cult group, adding that the suspect has made useful statements.

Police further said, "Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019".

The recent killings of women at different hotels in Rivers State gained public attention when a group of women in the state took to the street to protest against strange killings of ladies in the state.

In August, police confirmed the killing of three women in three different hotels in the state, adding that two of them died by strangulation with a white piece of cloth hanging round their necks.

According to reports, the serial killer has been luring women to different hotels in the state since July 2019 to probably have sex with them and then strangle them with white cloths.