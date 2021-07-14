RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'We are looking for investors to support'

Osinbajo also highlights tax waivers that have been given to companies who help government fund infrastructure projects.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Presidential Dinner with National Assembly Members hosted by President Buhari at the State House Banquet Centre in Abuja. 13th July, 2021. Photo; Tolani Alli
The federal government is looking for the right type of investors in its privatisation and commercialization drive, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"We are looking out for the right models, the right type of investors and also looking at funding for these investors over an extended period of time,” the vice president said at a one-day investors’ webinar organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Group and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Osinbajo also restated the federal government's commitment towards infrastructural and national economic development, and urged local investors and the international investment community to take advantage of the many opportunities offered by the Nigerian economy.

The vice president also underscored the importance of the Public-Private Partnership model in promoting infrastructure development and driving economic growth.

