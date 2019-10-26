The traditional council in Onitsha has condemned the recent abduction of nine Kano kids describing it as criminal.

The kids were later found in Anambra State days after their abduction.

Earlier, Police operatives in Kano State had announced the arrest of eight suspects that allegedly kidnapped the children.

Reacting to the abduction of the kids in a statement, the traditional council said the kids were abducted for commercial purposes without religious or ethnic connotation.

“From all indications, these are criminal acts perpetrated by individuals for commercial purposes without any religious, ethnic or social connotation whatsoever.” the council said.

The council also said the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, is in contact with Muhammadu Sanusi II, the emir of Kano over the matter.

Meanwhile some Igbo leaders in Kano have urged the police to deal with the kidnappers in accordance with the law.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the president-general of Igbo Community Association in Kano, Ebenezer Chima and Sarki Ndigbo, and Boniface Ibekwe, condemned the action of the suspects.

The statement reads in part, “We are recommending stiff penalty for the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others who may be nursing ambition for such nefarious act.”

They also commended the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, on how they handled the matter.

However, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has set up a panel to investigate the kidnap of the nine kids.