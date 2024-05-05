ADVERTISEMENT
Not from us - EFCC disowns list of 58 ex-governors allegedly under investigation

Nurudeen Shotayo

A list containing names of 58 former governors purportedly under EFCC investigation for various corrupt practices emerged on social media over the weekend.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Over the weekend, a list emerged in some media reports (not Pulse), claiming that 58 former governors were being investigated by the anti-graft agency for misappropriating ₦2.187 trillion over 25 years.

The report further claimed that some of the 58 former governors were being probed, while others were being prosecuted.

According to the names on the list, the former governors were drawn from the six regions of the country.

But reacting to the reports on Sunday, May 5, 2024, the EFCC described the list as fake and misleading.

This is contained in a statement by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale.

The “so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, feels obliged to dissociate itself from a phantom report circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption,” the statement partly read.

Oyewale also urged the public to disregard the report, while urging media practitioners to crosscheck facts about matters under investigation with the EFCC to avoid feeding the public misleading information.

