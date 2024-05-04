Anambra ranks 2nd lowest in Nigeria’s malaria prevalence – Lagos has lowest

Obidike disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka to assess the impact of the interventions in the health sector by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

He said that according to the current National Malaria Survey, Lagos state had the lowest malaria prevalence with three per cent while Anambra ranked second lowest with five per cent.

The Commissioner also said that the District Health Information system of 2023 indicated that children under five deaths due to malaria had continued to decrease in Anambra.

According to him, Anambra recorded 4.6 per cent of under-five mortality due to malaria in 2020, 4.4 per cent in 2021, 3.5 in 2022 and 0.96 in 2023.

“Anambra state was able to achieve the reduction in Malaria prevalence with desilting of drains across the state and the distribution of 3.8 million mosquito nets in partnership with Malaria Consortium.

“The rate of net use has increased in Anambra from 27 per cent to 57 per cent which is above the national average of 37 per cent.

“In the Free Antenatal Care scheme introduced by the state government, pregnant women are given the Sulphadoxine-Pyrimethamine drug to treat malaria in pregnancy.

“Our goal is to make Anambra the lowest state with malaria prevalence in Nigeria and we are working tirelessly to achieve that,” he said.

Obidike said that 6,000 deliveries and 120 Cesarean Sections had been recorded since Gov. Soludo flagged off the free antenatal care and delivery scheme for pregnant women in September 2023.