Catholic secondary school showcases 30 students who scored above 300 in UTME

The Catholic secondary school based in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, announced that 30 of its students scored between 300 and 355, out of over 8,000 candidates who achieved this feat nationwide.

This is according to the results recently shared by Reverend Father Jude Okeh, on his X account.

“In the midst of JAMB saga, we have this from one of the Catholic schools. There is a lot more,” the Reverend Father tweeted with a picture collage containing photos and scores of each candidate.

How the UTME candidates performed

As seen in the post, two students, Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, scored 355 marks apiece to emerge as the school's joint-best performers.

Adelodun Oluwadarasimi and Ayejuto Daniel followed them with 341 marks each, while Idris Jamaaldeen scored 333 points.

Other top performers include Adeoye James, 330; Ademola Ayomide,330; Sunday Eniola, 329; Fawibe Iyanuoluwa, 328; Azor Richard, 327; Bambe Daniel, 327; Ezeala Excel, 326; Oyawoye Henry, 323; Oyewopo Mercy, 323.

Pulse Nigeria

Others are, Ebiegberi Joseph, 319; Adetola Omotoke, 319; Adigun Oluwaferanmi, 317; Atibioke Omolade, 317; Osunbande Adegoke, 315; Aliyu Muhizat, 314; Daramola Tunmise, 314; Ogunkeyede Wereniseoluwa, 313; Abolarin John, 312; Jenyo Bernard, 312; Folorunsho Stephen, 311; Enoch Oluwole, 311; Elegbede Oluwarotimi, 305; Bamidele Daniel, 300; Olaitan-Rafiu Damisola, 300 and Onah Francis with 300 points.

Nigerians laud the school's UTME achievement

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have lauded the feat achieved by the Catholic school pupils, considering the high percentage of candidates who failed to score up to 200 out of 400 marks in 2024 UTME.

While announcing the results on Monday, April 29, 2024, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said “Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,”