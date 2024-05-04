ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic secondary school showcases 30 students who scored above 300 in UTME

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nigerians have described the achievement as laudable considering the high percentage of candidates who failed to score up to 200 out of 400 marks in 2024 UTME.

Kwara-based Catholic secondary school showcases students who scored above 300 in UTME
Kwara-based Catholic secondary school showcases students who scored above 300 in UTME

The Catholic secondary school based in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, announced that 30 of its students scored between 300 and 355, out of over 8,000 candidates who achieved this feat nationwide.

This is according to the results recently shared by Reverend Father Jude Okeh, on his X account.

“In the midst of JAMB saga, we have this from one of the Catholic schools. There is a lot more,” the Reverend Father tweeted with a picture collage containing photos and scores of each candidate.

ALSO READ: Here’s why JAMB won’t announce 2024 UTME top scorer

As seen in the post, two students, Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, scored 355 marks apiece to emerge as the school's joint-best performers.

Adelodun Oluwadarasimi and Ayejuto Daniel followed them with 341 marks each, while Idris Jamaaldeen scored 333 points.

Other top performers include Adeoye James, 330; Ademola Ayomide,330; Sunday Eniola, 329; Fawibe Iyanuoluwa, 328; Azor Richard, 327; Bambe Daniel, 327; Ezeala Excel, 326; Oyawoye Henry, 323; Oyewopo Mercy, 323.

Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College students. Photo Credit: Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College
Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College students. Photo Credit: Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

Others are, Ebiegberi Joseph, 319; Adetola Omotoke, 319; Adigun Oluwaferanmi, 317; Atibioke Omolade, 317; Osunbande Adegoke, 315; Aliyu Muhizat, 314; Daramola Tunmise, 314; Ogunkeyede Wereniseoluwa, 313; Abolarin John, 312; Jenyo Bernard, 312; Folorunsho Stephen, 311; Enoch Oluwole, 311; Elegbede Oluwarotimi, 305; Bamidele Daniel, 300; Olaitan-Rafiu Damisola, 300 and Onah Francis with 300 points.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have lauded the feat achieved by the Catholic school pupils, considering the high percentage of candidates who failed to score up to 200 out of 400 marks in 2024 UTME.

While announcing the results on Monday, April 29, 2024, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said “Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,”

He added that 76% of the candidates got below 200.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

