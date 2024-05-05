Only 53 out of 5,545 graduates of Adamawa university bag first class

NAN reports that the university graduated 5,545 students in the 2022/2023 academic session with leftovers from the previous session joining the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said the graduates comprised 458 Diploma candidates and 4,282 first Degree students.

He further noted that 53 students graduated with first class honour, 1,143 second class (upper division), 2,376 second class (lower division), and 682 third class, while 28 others obtained pass degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the higher Degrees, we shall award 41 Postgraduate Diplomas. 630 Master's Degrees and 134 Ph.Ds. in various disciplines.

“Let me use this medium to assure the graduating students that your certificates are ready for collection as is traditional of the institution,” he said.

He added that a lot had been achieved by the institution since its inception, with the support of individuals and different organisations.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, congratulated the graduating students for their hard work that won the honours.

He advised them to continue to work hard to achieve more success in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fintiri commended the management of the university and the outgoing VC for witnessing three convocations in five years, despite strikes and the COVID-19 outbreak.

He restated his continued support for the university, assuring that his administration considered the education sector as one of its topmost priorities.

Okuku Adiaka III, the Paramount Ruler of Obot Akara in Akwa Ibom, who is the university’s Chancellor, observed that the success recorded was not only for the graduating students but also a great achievement for the management and staff of the university.

He encouraged the graduating students to live up to expectations by working very hard towards the growth of the country.