Protesters against Matawalle not from Zamfara - APC

This protest, they argue, is urging the EFCC to reinvestigate alleged ₦70 billion contracts awarded by former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, without any substantial evidence.

The group, chaired by Abubakar Ibrahim Gusau, contends that the demonstration is politically motivated to smear Matawalle’s reputation as the Minister of State for Defence.

They assert that political adversaries in Zamfara fear Matawalle’s significant accomplishments as governor and minister, resorting to smear tactics such as propaganda, blackmail, spreading false information, and allegedly paying individuals to protest against him.

The group highlights that many of the contracts awarded by Matawalle across the state have been fulfilled or are still in progress, contradicting claims of mismanagement or corruption.

They declared that no written proof indicates that the ex-governor was charged for unlawfully using public funds for personal gain. They emphasised that neither the Judiciary Commission of Inquiry nor any anti-corruption agency in Zamfara State has accused Dr. Bello Matawalle of corruption.

“More importantly, there is a subsisting court judgement that restrained the EFCC from investigating, arresting, and prosecuting Matawalle. A higher court has not set aside the judgement”, the group said