Obi warned by Niger Delta youths over criticism of Lagos-Calabar road project

The group also extended a similar warning to other critics of the monumental project, urging them to desist from discouraging the Federal Government from achieving what will be the first major landmark project in the oil-rich region.

21st CYNDAC made this known in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Izon Ebi, a post on the X page of Bayo Onanuga, the media special adviser to President Bola Tinubu disclosed.

The youths commended Tinubu for the approval of the road project which will transverse eight states, including the coastlines of the six states in the Niger Delta.

The group described the highway project as both a political and economic masterstroke by the present administration and warned critics not to jeopardise the potential gains.

Obi, Atiku, and others questioned the Lagos-Calabar road project

The Labour Party candidate and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have raised several questions regarding the controversial road project.

While Atiku challenged the Federal Government on the cost of the project, Obi's major concern has been the demolition of properties housing millions worth of businesses to clear the way for the road.

The former Anambra State Governor has also described the Lagos-Calabar Highway project as a misplaced priority, arguing that other economically important road projects in the country have been abandoned.

Several other Nigerians have also criticised the seeming hastiness by the Federal Government to commence the road, wondering why the construction could not have started from the Calabar end, where no properties would be affected.

Niger Delta Youths disagree with critics

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta youths have countered the arguments of the critics.

Ebi noted that, when completed, the Lagos-Calabar Highway would bring about an economic boom and tourism renaissance in the Niger Delta area.

The group also expressed their shock that some people were protesting the noble economic thrust of the President.