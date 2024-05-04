Tinubu assures of more policies for nation’s industrialisation

A statement by the presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu disclosed this when he received a delegation of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers and the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association.

The President, represented by his Chief of State, Femi Gbajabiamila, met the members led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Doris Uzoka-Anite, on Friday in Abuja.

He urged the delegation to ensure that locally manufactured vehicles are of the highest standard that would stand the test of time, and complement the government’s efforts in revitalising the automotive industry.

Tinubu urged the association to look into producing vehicles that would be affordable for all categories of Nigerians, as the government rolled out consumer credit for millions of Nigerians to purchase vehicles and other important goods and services.

The delegation had earlier notified the President of their efforts to start manufacturing vehicles and spare parts in Nigeria.

He said that a legislative bill to drive the automotive industry was being drafted and reviewed by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

They emphasised the need to develop the industry, which would create massive employment for youths and ease the burden on the much-needed foreign exchange.

The delegation consisted of the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Osanipin.

