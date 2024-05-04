ADVERTISEMENT
Group mobilises special prayers for late President Yar’adua

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alqasim said that during the event on Sunday, some notable personalities would speak on the late president, and also another prayer session would be held at the venue.

Umaru Musa Yar'adua died on May 05, 2010 [Africa News]
Addressing newsmen in Katsina on Friday, a member of the group, Dr Mukhtar Alqasim said the prayer was part of their activities to mark the 14th Yar’adua’s Remembrance Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late President Yar’adua died on May 5, 2010, after a protracted illness.

According to Alqasim, the PLBC as a community organisation, has written to all Imams across the state, seeking for the prayer during their Friday sermons, and it was conducted.

He further revealed that as part of the activities, they had concluded arrangements to visit orphanages, aged people’s homes, and psychiatry among other places.

“As part of the activities, we have plans during the visits on Saturday, to distribute food items, clothes and other necessary things to those homes and centres.

“On Sunday, PLBC is going to launch a book with over 300 pages titled: ‘What Yar’adua Told and Taught Me’, a reflection on 23 years of lifelong lessons learned under the mentorship of the late president.

“The book was written and would be presented during the ceremony by the PLBC President, Dr Muttaqa Rabe-Darma.

“The programme is being organised by the PLBC, with full support from the state government,” he disclosed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

