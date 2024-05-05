Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, indicated that the governor is particularly happy with the marks scored by Master Samuel Oluwasemilore of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran.

Ajakaye scored 358 on the test.

The statement quoted the governor as particularly congratulating the 30 students of Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, who scored between 355 and 300 marks.

“We are proud of achievements like this; they serve as shining examples for younger ones to work harder, be at their best in their studies, and make their parents and community proud.

“We are also excited that these are not isolated successes in our education sector, coming just a few weeks after Kwara represented Nigeria on the global stage at the World School Debate in Singapore, among other feats.

“I assure the good people of this state that we will continue to beat our record in this critical sector.

“Our KwaraLEARN programme is yielding impressive results already; the state executive council recently approved statewide coverage for the tech-based learning programme.