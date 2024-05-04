Kebbi Gov won't hesitate to sign death warrant of convicted bandits' informants

Idris gave the warning on Saturday during a visit to the inhabitants of Tudun Bichi in Wasagu Chiefdom of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The visit was to condole with them on the recurring attacks by bandits.

The governor, who was highly furious about the devilish act of informants, made it clear that he would append his signature to the death warrant of convicted informants.

“The activities of informants defy all norms and religious doctrines. Just for a pittance, some miscreants will provide valuable information to bandits to perpetrate mayhem against their own people.

“I will never condone or be lenient with such unscrupulous persons.

“Let it be known to the informants that whoever is convicted for volunteering information to bandits leading to the killing of innocent souls, I will sign his death warrant instantly,” he warned.

Idris gave an assurance that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to the security agencies with emphasis on logistics, welfare of troops and other material requirements for combat readiness and operational successes.

He accepted the request for immediate rehabilitation of the three-kilometre road linking the village with Wasagu that had become impassable due to a bridge collapse.

Earlier, the Village Head of Tudun Bichi, Malam Muhammad Mika’ilu, had thanked the governor for his kindness in paying a condolence visit to the people.

He said that the governor was the first Chief Executive of the state to visit the town.

Mika’ilu told the governor that the bandits had prevented them from cultivating their farmlands for the past two consecutive seasons.

He added that the bandits had renewed their attacks at the advent of this year’s rainfall, attacking and killing anyone who dared to till the land.

The village head appealed to the governor to facilitate the deployment of security operatives with requisite fighting equipment to deal with the bandits to enable the community to go back to normal uninterrupted farming.

He also appealed to the government to rehabilitate the major outlet linking the village to Wasagu, the headquarters of Wasagu Chiefdom.

An elder of Tudun Bichi, Mallam Sani Manomi, in a remark, said that the bandits had killed a total of 86 people from the town in various attacks on farmlands.