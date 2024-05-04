Kano govt clears the air on alleged stray bullet incident involving journalist

This is contained in a statement issued by Director-General Media and Publicity, Malam Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Saturday.

He said: “For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station was not hit by any stray bullet.”

He explained that “instead, the reporter sustained injuries from metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.”

He said: "We thereby dispel any rumour that had sparked outrage and call for increased safety measures for journalists covering sensitive events.”

“We also need to underscore the importance of accurate reporting and thorough investigation in mitigating misinformation and maintaining public trust.”

“The attention of Kano state government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state Television station, attached to Government house was hit by a stray bullet.”

The incident sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the Government House.

“The affected newsman Mr. Naziru, has expressed gratitude for the prompt medical attention he received and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

“Let me emphasise the need for journalists to remain vigilant while carrying out their duties, especially in environments where construction activities pose potential hazards’’, he said.

Bature assured the public of the government’s commitment to ensure the safety of all individuals in the state in general.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command said on Saturday that it is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Commissioner of Police Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that security personnel were cooperating with the investigation.

He said following the incident, heads of security operatives in the Government House took an audit of bullets with their personnel which confirmed that all bullets were intact.

