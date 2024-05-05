Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

Alh. Muhammadu Sa’ad-Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and Chairman of the council, made the call at an occasion to mark the fifth anniversary of Retired Justice Sidi Bage-Muhammad, the Emir of Lafia on the throne on Saturday in Lafia.

According to the Sultan, there are problems in every country and secession is not the solution to the challenges confronting the nation.

He also called on Nigerians to always pray for their leaders to succeed as they were human beings and needed support and prayers.

Sa’ad-Abubakar, however, appealed to leaders at all levels to expedite action towards addressing the economic and security problems bedevilling the nation.

“We know that our leaders are trying, but the people are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life,” he said.

The Sultan said that the presence of traditional rulers across the country in the Nasarawa State to celebrate with the Emir of Lafia was a demonstration of unity and urged other Nigerians to emulate them.

“We are showing the whole world that royal fathers in this country are united, just look at the list of traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones that honoured the occasion."

Also, Ibn Umar-Garbai, Shehu of Borno,

called on the public to assist security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminal elements to stem the tide of insecurity, while calling for sustained prayers for leaders.

“When we keep quiet about the activities of criminals in our areas, we are inviting problems, so we should continue to enlighten our people to work with security agencies as traditional rulers,” he urged.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State welcomed and appreciated the traditional rulers across the country who graced the occasion.

The governor also congratulated the Emir of Lafia who doubled as chairman of the state traditional council on his fifth anniversary on the throne of his ancestors.

Sule thanked the emir and the entire traditional rulers in the state for their relentless support of his administration since its inception in 2019.

He promised to redouble his efforts towards improving the infrastructure and welfare of the people of the state.

Responding, Bage-Mohammed expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life, and his people for their support to him in the last five years.

He also appreciated his colleagues and other well-meaning Nigerians who came from far and near to celebrate him and expressed optimism that the country would remain united.