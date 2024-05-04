Nigerian journalist creates AI solutions for businesses

Through his consulting firm, Ojerinde has conceptualised an idea that holds immense potential for businesses to thrive and grow by seamlessly integrating AI solutions into their operations.

In a chat with Pulse, the 35-year-old Nigerian journalist turned AI tech expert said, "Many people don't know that there is more to Artificial Intelligence than chatgpt and chatbot. There is a way artificial intelligence can help businesses to grow. Whether it is an e-commerce business, education or healthcare, there are plethora of AI solutions to help businesses grow.

"That is why, at Davirch AI Consult, we are out to make businesses realise that they can achieve a lot by integrating AI solutions into their operations.

"The benefits of AI are limitless and depend on the exact implementation from an individual point of view.

"At Davirch AI Consult, we specialise in delivering custom-made AI solutions and Machine Learning services tailored to meet even the most niche industries."

The firm renders services such as chatbot development, artificial intelligence solutions, AI content writing, and Mobile app development.