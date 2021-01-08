Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the federal government on the commencement of the Expanded Special Public Works Programme in the country.

Okowa gave the commendation at the official flag-off of the Special Public Works Programme (the 774,000 jobs) for the South-South geopolitical zone which held at the federal secretariat complex, Asaba.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa expressed excitement on the commencement of the programme, adding that the program will help curb unemployment in the country.

He advised the beneficiaries to see the opportunity as their little beginning, while looking to the unveiling of similar projects to engage more Nigerians out of poverty.

He enjoined the 25,000 beneficiaries in Delta to see this as an opportunity to grow the economy of the state and nation.

"Here in Delta, we have also engaged several youths into our various jobs creation platforms. We have scaled this up by engaging over five ministries in this regard.

Special works programme commences in Delta State

"We look forward to much more collaborative efforts between the federal government and the state government.

"Let me appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for not making this project and program a political one because hunger and poverty do not know political party.

"When you check the economic effects of this programme, you will appreciate the fact that in Delta alone, 25, 000 indigenes are benefiting from the programme.

"When you also look at the multiplier effect of N20,000 per 1,000 beneficiaries across the 774 local government areas bringing the number to the 774,000 persons you're talking about, N15 billion naira being put into the Nigerian economy currently in the hands of the poorest of the poor," he stated.

Festus Keyamo is Nigeria's Minister of State for Labour and Productivity (Instagram @Festuskeyamo70)

In a keynote address, Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said the Extended Special Public Works Programme is an outcome of the Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the rural areas approved by President Buhari and implemented by the NDE since early 2020.

Nationwide, participants in the programme will engage in various community and environment specific activities like drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads maintenance, irrigation, great green wall and orchard maintenance among others.