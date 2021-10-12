Oba of Benin postpones own anniversary ceremony in honour of late Capt. Hosa

According to the statement, the postponement is to honour Okunbo whom he describes as an “illustrious son” of the State.

“Hosa” as he was commonly addressed, died in the UK on Aug. 8, 2021, and was buried in Benin on Oct. 8.

The statement read “Oba of Benin wishes to inform the general public that as a result of the demise of Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, and his burial few days ago, His Royal Majesty has directed that all events lined up to mark the fifth coronation anniversary celebration on 20 October, 2021, should be postponed.