ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission stated that it won't relent in spreading the crusade against any form of corruption in order to make the system free from such menace.

Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [OYSG]
Winifred Ngboro, Head of Public Enlightenment and Education Unit, ICPC, Osun office, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

Ngboro, who explained on the pivotal role of the ICPC in dealing with corruption-related practices in the country, said such concerted efforts would help reduce the rate of negative social vices.

According to her, the commission will not relent in spreading the crusade against any form of corruption in order to make the system free from such menace.

“The ICPC’s mandate empowers it to conduct system studies within government agencies to ensure adherence to established procedures and protocols.

“Also, major functions of ICPC include enforcement, investigation of reported offenses, and the prosecution of culpable individuals,” she said.

Ngboro, however, said the commission would continue to partner with key government anti-graft agencies to ensure that the society was free from any form of corruption and indiscipline.

