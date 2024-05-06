ADVERTISEMENT
Yusuf to fight untidiness in Kano with skid-steer, settles sweepers' dues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the state government is committed to making the environment clean and healthy for the well-being of its residents.

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano made this known on Sunday during a meeting with the representatives of the cleaners and sweepers at the Government House. The governor said the state government was committed to making the environment clean and healthy for the well-being of its residents.

Yusuf also directed the immediate payment of outstanding allowances of the sweepers inherited from the previous administration.

"Let me make this clear. I have not and I will not direct the sacking of any one of you here for any reason. Instead, we have recruited more workers so that our environment will remain clean and tidy.

"As good citizens of the state what benefit will I enjoy sacking you from your what is earning you daily bread”.

"This meeting became imperative considering the constant outcry and unpalatable brief I have received over the non-payment of your allowance.

"I want to assure you that you will receive your stipend as soon as possible. We have identified where the problem is as well as bringing the problem to an end”.

While appreciating their patience and dedication to duties, he urged them to continue to reciprocate the kind gesture of the government by being trustworthy and hardworking, saying that a neighborhood posting would be encouraged so that they would not be far away from where they live.

