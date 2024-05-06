ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Canadian mayor praises Lagos under Tinubu at event honouring Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Canadian mayor recounted how he fell in love with Nigeria after he visited Lagos State in 2007.

Caption: Peter Obi and Patrick Brown [Credit: @Mario9jaa I X]
Caption: Peter Obi and Patrick Brown [Credit: @Mario9jaa I X]

Recommended articles

Brampton is a city in the Canadian province of Ontario, with a high population of Nigerian immigrants.

While speaking at a recent town hall meeting hosted by the Coalition of Nigerian Canadian Interest Groups based in Canada to honour Obi, Brown recounted how he fell in love with Lagos when he visited in 2007.

The period of his visit coincided with the time President Bola Tinubu was in office as the governor of the South-West State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown was seen in a video shared on Saturday, May 4, 2024, by Wale Adedayo, a user tweeting as @Mario9jaa, addressed the cheering audience.

“I went to Nigeria in 2007. I went to Lagos and I fell in love with the country. Two years ago, I went back and once again, I toured the country. Anytime you visit Nigeria, you’re saying to yourself, ‘When can I go back?” the impressed mayor said.

He also mentioned that he was “blown away” by the strides of the nation’s movie industry, popularly referred to as Nollywood.

"There’s a lot of love for Nigeria in my city,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, a member of the Provincial Parliament in Brampton North, Graham McGregor, also disclosed in a tweet on Sunday that “In Brampton, we’ve got one of the fastest growing Nigerian-Canadian communities. I’ve spoken with a few people here that are from Brampton and we’ve got a lot of exciting things going on.

McGregor stressed the importance of creating an “open, inclusive, welcoming economy for everybody. And to the connections we’re building here with the Nigerian-Canadian community, we want to make sure Nigerians are part of it.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canadian mayor praises Lagos under Tinubu at event honouring Peter Obi

Canadian mayor praises Lagos under Tinubu at event honouring Peter Obi

Nigeria, UK’s trade relations currently worth £7bn – Envoy

Nigeria, UK’s trade relations currently worth £7bn – Envoy

Kogi residents score Gov Ododo high after 100 days in office

Kogi residents score Gov Ododo high after 100 days in office

Shettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

Shettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business ties – Atiku

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business ties – Atiku

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment