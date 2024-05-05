ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

News Agency Of Nigeria




SheShettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit is organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice-President, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said Shettima would join other political and business leaders across Africa, the USA and beyond for the summit.

According to him, the summit will feature high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary, all scheduled for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

He said that the African leaders expected at the summit include, the President, Republic of Liberia; Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Malawi; Lazarus Chakwera and the President, Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenço.

Nkwocha said other African leaders that would grace the summit are the President, Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho, Nthomeng Majara.

He said besides the summit’s plenary, Shettima would speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns.

He (Shettima) is also scheduled to speak on a high-level panel on agribusiness, focusing on transiting “from food insecurity to thriving agribusinesses.

” Additionally, the Vice-President will speak at a plenary session on Navigating Africa’s Energy Future as well as chair a session dedicated to promoting the ‘invest in Nigeria’ initiative.

” He is also expected to attend other meetings and engagements on the sideline of the summit.”

Nkwocha said that Vice-President Shettima is expected back in the country at the end of his engagements in the US.

News Agency Of Nigeria



