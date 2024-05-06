ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos State to experience morning, afternoon thunderstorms for 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerians are urged to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecasts sunny and hazy conditions on Monday over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states throughout the forecast period with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state.

However, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kebbi and Taraba states.

“Cloud patches with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central region with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue and Kogi states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening period, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Niger states,” it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Inland states of the South and the Coast. It anticipated chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states later in the day. According to him, sunny skies with few patches of cloud are anticipated over the northern region during the morning hours on Tuesday.

Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Kebbi states. The North Central region is expected to be cloudy with sunshine intervals.

“Also, with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours,” it stated.

NiMet predicted localised thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa states later in the day.

It anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Inland of the South and the Coast with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the morning hours.

It forecast localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos states. The agency envisaged a sunny atmosphere with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba and Kaduna states. Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening period, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger states. A cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region,” it added.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur. The agency advised the Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

