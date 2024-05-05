ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business – Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos-Calabar Highway project has remained a subject of controversy following the demolition of properties to clear the way for the road.

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business – Atiku
FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business – Atiku

Recommended articles

Chagoury owns Hitech, the construction company contracted by the Federal Government to build the coastal road.

The Nigerian-Lebanese businessman billionaire also owns the company that funded the Eko Atlantic City, a public-private partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Criticisms have trailed the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway over the demolition of properties and the seeming hastiness by the Federal Government to award the contract to Hitech.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Why’s coastal road project not starting from Calabar? — MKO’s daughter has an answer

Several businesses, including parts of Landmark and MamiChula beaches, have been pulled down to facilitate the construction of the project at relatively short notice.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has consistently defended the demolitions, stressing that the affected properties were occupying the Federal Government's Right of Way (ROW).

The Federal Government has begun the demolition of businesses for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project [NAN]
The Federal Government has begun the demolition of businesses for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project [NAN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Atiku said the lack of proper notifications before demolition and the general handling of the project by the Federal Government is a key factor driving foreign direct investments away from the country.

The former Vice President also claimed the road contract was granted in contravention of the procurement regulations.

He further noted that the involvement of President Bola Tinubu's son and his associates on the boards of companies belonging to Gilbert Chagoury presents a clear conflict of interest.

“The fact that President Bola Tinubu’s son and his surrogates are on the board of companies owned by Gilbert Chagoury constitutes a conflict of interest," he said.

Atiku stressed that “Tinubu’s son, Seyi, is a director on the board of CDK Integrated Industries, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group, which manufactures ceramic tiles and sanitary towels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to quality reporting by Africa Intelligence, our suspicions have been confirmed that Chagoury and Tinubu are indeed business partners and it has been formalized with Seyi on the board of one of Chagoury’s firms,” the statement partly read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business – Atiku

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business – Atiku

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment