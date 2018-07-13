Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NPC says early sex by Nigerian adolescents has great consequences

Population Growth NPC warns that early sex by Nigerian adolescents has great consequences

Salu-Hundeyin said: “According to the last NDHS in 2014, majority of our girls become sexually active at the age of 15 years while the boys get involved at 18 years.

  • Published:
198 million: Fellow Nigerians, let's go easy on this sex thing play

Nigeria's population is exploding without commensurate infrastructure

(NPC)

The National Population Commission (NPopC) on Thursday decried the early sex by Nigerian adolescents, saying it had grave implications.

Ms Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Hon. Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, made the disclosure at an Intergenerational Dialogue to mark the 2018 World Population Day in Lagos.

The event which was organised by the NPopC in conjunction with the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative 11 had its theme as: “Family Planning is a Human Right.”

Salu-Hundeyin said: “According to the last NDHS in 2014, majority of our girls become sexually active at the age of 15 years while the boys get involved at 18 years.

“When they get sexually involved at such a very young age, especially for the girls, it has dire consequences.’’

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Salu-Hundeyin said: “This affects a lot of things.

“Education is truncated, she drops out of school and a whole lot of things change; she cannot get the type of future she desires, she is not empowered and she is psychologically broken.

“So, we advocate that these young people have access to the right information, as well as options to take if they insist on sex.

“This enables them make informed decisions on whether to still get involved sexually or not.’’

The NPopC commissioner said the commission was doing a lot to get everyone involved to address the situation, especially by getting people to accept family planning.

“We also try to talk to parents because sometimes we have some cultural beliefs that do not help family planning.

“We dissuade them and let them see what the government is doing to bring reproductive health facilities closer to people.

“We also ask state governments to establish more reproductive health facilities and centres so that people can have access to them.

“Family Planning should be readily accessible to anybody who wants it because 5o years ago in Tehran, it was declared by the United Nation as a right, though it was stressed that it must be exercised responsibly.

“This is because if you have more than you can train, you are bringing more vices to the community and country than the advantages the child should give to us,” Salu-Hundeyin said.

Also, Mrs Rashidat Umar, Youth Development Officer, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, said young people should have access to information and services.

According to her, they need to know the consequences and implications of engaging in early sex and the need to wait until they are physiological and emotionally ready for it.

Mr Akin Jimoh, Programme Director, Development Communications Network (DevComs) told NAN that family planning had a lot of linkages.

“Family planning goes beyond pills, injectibles and condoms; it is the core of our development; it  has linkage to population, linkage to maternal health and linkage to child health.

“Parents need to reflect, they need to talk to their children because sexuality actually starts at a young age.

“The children are curious; they want to know things and changes about their bodies and they must be given the right information to prevent mistakes and being victims,’’ Jimoh said.

NAN reports that participants included the NPoPC, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Ministry of Health, InterFaith Groups, Traditional Heads and Youths.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
2 Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris Order IGP to unseal Peace Corps HQ, Akoh begs Buhari 
2019 Election NPC urges media to adhere to Electoral Act guidelines
2019 Elections NPC cautions media on reporting political activities
Eze Duruiheoma NPC puts Nigeria’s population at 198m
IDPs NPC says displaced persons increased by 4.5% as at January
Politics These Powerful countries in African Union don’t celebrate African Day
Politics Xi Jinping declares China will 'fight the bloody battle' in hardline speech on Taiwan and Hong Kong
Xi Jinping China widens president's corruption crackdown
Xi Jinping With little suspense, China to secure lifetime presidency
Doyin Okupe Ex-presidential aide says PDP, APC, others all guilty of election rigging

Local

NAF deploys Combat Helicopter to Gusau
Killings Senate urges Nigeria Air Force to carry out ariel surveillance in Sokoto, Zamfara, others
Court sentences terrorist to 20 years for Chibok abduction
Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
N5.4trn debt: AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over
Unpaid Debts Senate mandates AMCON to recover N4.8trn from debtors
APC's Jonathan-Omo dies after falling from 2-storey building
Jonathan-Omo Bayelsa APC chieftain dies after falling from 2-storey building