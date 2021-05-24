Nigerien President Bazoum condoles with Nigeria over Attahiru's death

Bazoum, who described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of the government and people of his country.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, Buhari commended President Bazoum for sharing this moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.