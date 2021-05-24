RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerien President Bazoum condoles with Nigeria over Attahiru's death

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic has condolled with government and people of Nigeria over the death of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, along with 10 military officers in a plane crash.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, April 19, 2021. [Presidency]
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the Nigerien leader called President Muhammadu Buhari via telephone conversation to console him over the unfortunate incident.

Bazoum, who described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of the government and people of his country.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, Buhari commended President Bazoum for sharing this moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation would not let their families down.

