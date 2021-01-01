Buratai gave the assurance at a sit-out night to usher in the 2021 New Year at the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace, Buratai in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the troops of Nigerian army had done a lot in the fight against insurgency in the North East in 2020, adding that they were committed to decisively deal with all forms of insecurity in the country.

Buratai urged the troops to dedicate themselves to the task of eradicating terrorism by maintaining the tempo in 2021 with more determination and action to end the insurgency in the country.

He also urged the troops to work with more discipline and courage, adding that the military had the responsibility to solve the nation’s problem of security.

According to him, they must work hard to win the confidence of Nigerians.

He said that the people trusted and believed in the Nigerian army to address the issues of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

“I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different with remarkable difference from 2020.

“I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the one that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it.

“You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country,” he said.

Buratai also promised that officers and men of Nigerian army would enjoy a lot welfare packages in 2021.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for and confidence in the Nigerian army during the preceding year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai has been on operational visit to the troops in the North East theatre of operations.

He led principal officers and commanders to the New Year sit-out.