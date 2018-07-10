Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria loses N7bn to tanker accidents in 25 weeks – FRSC

FRSC Nigeria loses N7bn to petrol tanker accidents in 25 weeks – agency says

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on haulage transportation in Abuja on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos play

The tanker that caused it all had no company inscription

(Pulse)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the country has lost N7.157 billion to road traffic accidents involving 116 petroleum product tankers in the first half of 2018.

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on haulage transportation in Abuja on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the figure excluded the number of people killed; the cost of treatment of those injured; damage to the country’s road infrastructure; environmental impact and other collateral damages.

He said the June 28 petroleum tanker accident at Otedola Bridge in Lagos that left 12 persons dead and 55 vehicles burnt was the worst in terms of the number of vehicles involved.

The FRSC boss blamed road accidents involving tankers largely on noncompliance with minimum safety standards especially by tank farm owners and tanker owners/drivers in the country.

“There is so much compromise by the tank farm owners. The tanks are suppose to carry specific litres of products, but they fill them to the brim; there is conspiracy.

“When the drivers are going they sell these products along the highways.

“Two, because of the minimum safety standards at various tank farms, they use the truck heads of different tankers to load at the tank farms.

“When they get back to designated points they now transfer it and use their own trucks. That is why we are having these problems; there is so much compromise at the tank farms,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi tasked relevant agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on full enforcement of the minimum safety standards in the certification of haulage vehicles.

“SON should work with the tank farms to ensure that only tanks that comply with the minimum safety standards are allowed to load.

“The maximum haulage capacity for tankers operating in the country is 33,000 litres. There should be a directive that any tanker with more than 33,000 litre capacity should not be allowed to load.

“This is why the weight and measures of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment should be more active and ensure strict enforcement of these standards,’’ he added.

Oyeyemi thanked the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for convening the forum, which sought to find a lasting solution to incessant tanker accidents in the country.

He urged other regulators to collaborate with the FRSC on the enforcement of safety standards in the industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet
3 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet

Related Articles

In Ekiti Firemen averts tragedy as petrol tanker spills content on the road in Ado Ekiti
Otedola Bridge Accident Doctors hide patients, families from Pulse
Bloody Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway
Lagos Tanker Fire Government will drag tanker driver, owner to court for explosion - Police
Lagos Tanker Fire State govt confirms infant, 11 others dead
Otedola Bridge 5 things Lagos govt says it will do to prevent another tanker explosion
In Ogun State Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes, residents flee in panic
Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
Air Peace Airline dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake
FRSC Train tanker drivers to avoid accidents, Agency charges NUPENG/PTD

Local

Tambuwal says killings in Nigeria failure of leadership
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor says killings in Nigeria unacceptable, failure of leadership
National Assembly would not have existed under military rule.
National Assembly Foul smell takes over NASS complex following water shortage
100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel
Pilgrimage 100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel
Power Supply FG commits N72bn on procurement of equipment for unused 2,000MWs of electricity