The Nigeria Government on Friday in Yola handed over six mine-resistant and multi-purpose military vehicles intercepted in August, to the American government.

Nigerian soldiers manning a checkpoint in Adamawa intercepted the vehicles that seemed to have been transported into Nigeria without due process.

The military personnel attached to the Nigeria Army 23 Armoured Brigade in Yola, seized the equipment in Fufore Local Government Area.

It is not immediately clear whether suspects were arrested since it is illegal to import such equipment without an end-user certificates from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the only federal agency with powers to issue such document.

After the interception, the vehicles were kept at the Customs Headquarters in Yola.

Mr Kamardeen Olumoh, Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Yola Command, handed over the vehicles on behalf of Nigerian government to Kathleen FitzGibbon, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of United States of America in Nigeria.

Olumoh said that the command received directive from the ONSA to release the vehicles.

“I am directed by the National Security Adviser to comply, release and hand over the vehicles to the American Government,” Olumoh said.

In her remark, FitzGibbon thanked the Nigerian government for its understanding, adding that the vehicles were going to Niger Republic for a security mission.

“Nigeria and America have good relation and understanding; the vehicles were moving to Niger Republic for a security mission,” FitzGibbon said.

She added that the American Air Force Carrier would transport the vehicles to Niger Republic.

NAN reports that several documents were signed to effect the formal hand over.

NAN also reports that the ceremony was witnessed by top military and security officers from both countries.