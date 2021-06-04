Children as young as 4 years old among students kidnapped in Niger, 2 parents dead from trauma

Bandits' attacked Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and kidnapped 136 people, including three teachers.

Authorities have assured parents that security agents will ensure the safe return of the students, but parents during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, June 4 lamented the government's lack of engagement.

One of the parents, Saidu Umar, said the government have not reacted well to the abduction of his children aged 6 and 15.

Another parent, Hadiza Hashim, said she has been in terrible shape since the bandits kidnapped three of her five children.

The kidnappers have been in contact with the school's head teacher, Abubakar Alhassan, and demanded the ransom of N200 million, after initially asking for N110 million.

After embarking on a door-to-door campaign to solicit funds, the parents have raised N10 million, but the school's proprietor, Idris Umar, thinks they have exhausted all their means.

"It's very painful. It's been six days of agony, hunger, thirst, and tears," he said.

Alhassan disclosed that two mothers of the kidnapped children have already died as a result of the trauma experienced after the abduction.

He said the government must do all within its power to engage with the parents and rescue the children, or pay the ransom.