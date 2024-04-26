Bandits invade Defence Minister's hometown, kill 1, abduct scores

Maradun is the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle.

An indigene of the town Nura Maradun told Channels Television that the attackers invaded the town in the early hours of Friday, April 26, 2024.

Bearing sophisticated weapons, the bandits fired indiscriminately to scare residents before going from house to house to abduct the residents.

“They came in around 1 am and operated till 4 am unchallenged. They went on to search house by house looking for people to be kidnapped.

“From what I can confirm to you now, one person was killed, and about eight persons most women have been taken away. Some of the women kidnapped are daughters of the Emir’s brother,” he said.

As of the time of this report, police authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

Zamfara has been a hotbed for kidnappings, killings and other criminal activities by bandits and other criminal gangs operating in the North West.

